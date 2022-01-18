Florida man shot, killed neighbor’s dog for digging in his trash, sheriff says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A Lake County man is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog because it was digging through his trash can.

According to an arrest report from Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Sendcastle Drive in Groveland on Jan. 10.

Deputies spoke with a husband and wife who were trying to get their injured dog to an emergency vet.

The woman told deputies when she called her dog to come inside around 9:30 a.m., the dog didn’t respond. She was searching for her dog when she heard a single gunshot and then saw her dog limping toward her.

She told deputies she crossed a fence to the area the dog had been in and found Curtis Jones, 58, standing on the property. The woman said Jones freely admitted he shot the dog because it was in his garbage can.

Speaking with deputies, Jones said he meant to shoot at the dog to scare it off.

However, the veterinarian that tried to save the dog said that the dog had numerous bullet holes that animal control officers determined were consistent with someone shooting birdshot directly at the animal.

The dog died about an hour after being admitted to the veterinarian’s office.

An X-ray showed over 80 pellets hit the dog.

Jones was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and taken to Lake County Jail.