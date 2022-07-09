(WFLA) — A 20-year-old Palm Beach County man survived a gunshot to the head after authorities said he kidnapped a social worker and held her hostage at his home in Boca Raton for 15 hours to rape, beat, and threaten to kill the woman.

Tzvi Allswang, 20, of Boca Raton, is expected to survive his injuries, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office after he was admitted to the hospital in “critical condition.” After medical treatment, he was then booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Wednesday.

Authorities were first called for a welfare check at the home Allswang lived in near the intersection of Larkspur Trail and Arrowhead Lane in unincorporated Boca Raton. When deputies arrived they heard a woman screaming for help.

Deputies forced their way into the home and found Allswang holding the woman at knife-point against her will.

Sgt. William Nogueras, who worked with PBSO for 14 years, shot Allswang on the left side of his forehead after he refused commands to drop the knife.

Allswang was transported to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The woman was transported to a separate local hospital for treatment where she was listed in stable condition.

According to a report from WPLG the woman told investigators she worked as a mental health therapist and had previously met with Allswang several times. She said people that previously worked with Allswang “warned her” that he had faced a sexual battery charge as a juvenile.

Allswang faced numerous felony charges related to this incident including armed false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (knife) once he is released from medical care. Other charges are pending.

The PBSO deputy involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave which is standard department protocol.

An investigation is ongoing.