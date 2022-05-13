TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after being shot at a Florida day care Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The Groveland Police Department said officers responded to the We Are The Future Academy at around 4:20 p.m. after being told of a shooting.

Police said two men had got into a fight that escalated into a shooting. One man was taken to South Lake Hospital for minor injuries.

The other man, identified as Stephan Jefferson, suffered a fatal injury and was pronounced dead at Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to a GPD release.

The shooting remains under investigation.