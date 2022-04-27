DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Delray Beach man was arrested after deputies said he shot another man, then beat him with a golf club for walking his dog on a golf course.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Kings Point golf course on Sunday around 6:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man who suffered a gunshot wound to his left ankle and several injuries to the left side of his body.

Nearby deputies found a man matching the description of the shooter, later identified as 74-year-old Robert Levine. Deputies also found a black semi-automatic handgun in his pocket, they said.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was walking his dog near the golf course when Levine approached him in a golf cart and began yelling at him for having his dog on the course.

The victim ran when Levine pulled a gun out and pointed it at him, according to deputies. Levine started chasing the victim around a tree while he shot at him. That’s when the victim was struck in the ankle.

Documents stated Levine went back to his golf cart to get a club as the victim laid on the ground. Levine then kicked the victim in the head and hit him several times with the golf club. Meanwhile, the victim yelled for help as he was unable to move.

The victim, as well as two witnesses said the victim did nothing to provoke Levine.

Authorities did not say if the dog was injured.

Levine was arrested on attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated battery and firing a weapon in a public property charges.