Florida man shoots 7-year-old while intoxicated, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. (WESH) – A man is accused of shooting a 7-year-old child in the knee at a Sanford home while intoxicated.

Authorities said they were called to Advent Health Lake Mary just after midnight Sunday for a child who had been shot in the leg.

The child’s mother told detectives she had been visiting a friend at a home on Laurel Drive Saturday with her three other children.

The woman said her children were playing with Nerf guns with her friend’s child. Her friend’s brother, Anthony Knuth, was also in the room with the children.

Detectives said the mother told them she walked out of the room, heard a loud pop and ran back in to see that her child was bleeding from his knee.

When the woman asked what happened, the children said that “Anthony shot him,” a police report said.

One of the children said while they were playing with the Nerf guns, Knuth told them he had a real gun and was going to put a real bullet in it.

The arrest report said Knuth went to the back of the home after the shooting and stated he was going to go to jail.

The mother took a taxi to the hospital, believing that Knuth had shot her son with a BB gun, but officials at the hospital said the bullet seemed to be from a .22-caliber firearm.

Officials said the child would need surgery to remove the fragments of the bullet.

Knuth was taken into custody and arrested. During an interview with police, a report said that he did not remember shooting the victim but was intoxicated at the time.