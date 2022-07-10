NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A man shooting from a Florida home is facing charges after a nine-hour standoff with police.

Collier County deputies responded to a call about a man shooting a gun out of a window Saturday night.

Authorities say the man then shot at the deputies through a door. A SWAT team was called and the man again fired at deputies through the door and the officers returned fire.

The man retreated into the home and was eventually arrested Sunday morning with the help of K-9 units.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by the police dogs and a bullet wound to his ear.

“Situations like this are incredibly intense and require a skilled and trained response from law enforcement,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “I am proud of our deputies for bringing this to a safe resolution.”