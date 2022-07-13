TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A homeless Florida man was accused of setting fire to the Pensacola Police station and a nearby patrol car Sunday, according to state officials.

Authorities said 43-year-old Demon Blackmon was captured on security video pouring a liquid, believed to be gasoline, on two different vehicles in an unsuccessful attempt to light them on fire.

Pensacola police cruiser torched (Credit: Nexstar’s WKRG)

Demon Blackmon (Courtesy of Escambia County Jail)

Blackmon then left the police station and returned with a different bottle before he lit the side of the building and a patrol car on fire.

Blackmon was later arrested by Escambia County Police. Officials said he resisted arrest.

“It’s obvious this was a direct attack on law enforcement and it will not be tolerated in Florida,” Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said in a news release.

Blackmon was taken to the Escambia County Jail and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and arson. Bond was set at $190,000.

If convicted, Blackmon could face up to 30 years in prison.