Florida man sentenced to more than 20 years for mailing meth

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man has been sentenced to 22 years and six months in federal prison Monday after he was accused of having illegal drugs mailed to his home.

According to the Department of Justice, 32-year-old Bradleigh Carter pled guilty to multiple charges in October 2020 after he allegedly tried to have about a pound of methamphetamine shipped to his Fort Myers home, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Investigators said Carter, a previously convicted felon, knowingly attempted to ship the package via the United States Postal Service by priority mail.

A search of Carter’s home uncovered meth, fentanyl and cocaine as well as several firearms.

Carter plead guilty to charges including attempted possession with intent to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine and for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The 32-year-old was also ordered to give up his guns and ammunition related to this crime, investigators said.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.