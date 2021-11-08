Florida man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing 6-year-old

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley man was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a 6-year-old child in Washington County, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Washington County deputies began investigating Christopher Duffy, 36, in 2019 after getting reports about the abuse from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

He was arrested and charged with sexually battery of a victim under the age of 12 years old.

Duffy remained in the Washington County Jail as he awaited trial and was found guilty by a Washington County Jury on Sept. 28, 2021.

