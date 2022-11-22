TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was sentenced to life in prison for coercing a child to live stream a sexually explicit video of herself, prosecutors announced Friday.

Andre Maurice Lewis, 37, of Orlando, was sentenced Friday after he pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor on Aug. 15.

Prosecutors said Lewis coerced the 12-year-old daughter of one of his friends into live streaming a sexually explicit video of herself.

He reportedly contacted her via the social media platform Snapchat, but did not reveal his true identity, and said he was 20 years old.

In the series of texts and audio messages she sent Lewis, the child made it clear that she was very scared and distressed. She told Lewis “she was just a little girl” and pleaded with him to leave her alone, because she did not want to do the things he asked her to do, according to prosecutors.

But Lewis continued to pressure the child into sending him explicit material and even threatened to tell her parent about their Snapchat conversation if she did not comply.

“Lewis provided evidence that he knew the child’s parent, to underscore his ability to carry out his threats,” prosecutors said.

Out of fear, the girl live streamed a sexually explicit video of herself at his behest.

Investigators later learned Lewis had tried enticing other minors to engage in sexual activity. When they asked him to leave them alone, he reportedly threatened to kidnap, rape and kill them, and even sent them a disturbing photo of a handgun and magazines, and a map of their location to prove he knew where they were.

Prosecutors said Lewis has a prior conviction for issuing written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI, the Orlando Police Department, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the case.