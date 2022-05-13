KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was sentenced to death Friday for killing two Kissimmee police officers in 2017.

A jury recommended the death penalty for 50-year-old Everett Miller in 2019. He was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, resisting arrest without violence and carrying a concealed weapon.

WESH 2 News reported when the judge read the sentence, crying could be heard in the court room. The judge of the case mulled over the decision for six months, according to WESH.

In August of 2017, Kissimmee police Officer Matthew Baxter and Sergeant Richard Howard were “checking out” three people during a patrol of a neighborhood with a history of drug activity.

Miller then approached them and asked why they were bothering people. After an argument Miller shot Baxter and Howard in the head. Miller then moved their bodies and shot them in the face.

Miller was arrested at a bar later that night.

Baxter was pronounced dead at the hospital that night. Howard died the next day.

Miller’s attorneys said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, after having served in the Marines for 21 years, WESH reported. His attorneys also claimed he was part of killing thousands of people during his service.

According to the news station, prosecutors said Miller’s motivation for the killings was hatred for the police. In July 2017, several central Florida law enforcement agencies received alerts about Miller after he allegedly posted a video on social media where he said, “If this cop comes out with a gun, I’m going to shoot me a cop.”

Miller’s attorneys have 30 days to appeal the sentence.