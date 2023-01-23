KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was sentenced to federal prison after he stole more than $1 million in COVID relief funds, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court records, 36-year-old Levelle Harris of Kissimmee used false information when he applied for 14 Paycheck Protection Program loans under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act between May 27, 2020, and June 2, 2021.

“As part of Harris’s scheme, he electronically submitted applications for the PPP loans over the internet, made false representations on his PPP applications, and received proceeds from the loans through wire transfers. Harris also provided fake supporting documentation for his loan applications,” attorneys said.

The DOJ said Harris received $1,283,029.81 that was supposed to be used to cover payroll, fixed debts and other bills. Instead, Harris used the money to buy a new car and investment properties.

Harris will spend 27 months in federal prison for wire fraud.