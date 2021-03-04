Florida man sentenced after cutting off wife’s lover’s penis with scissors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man convicted of holding his wife’s lover at gunpoint and cutting off his penis has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

WKMG reported Thursday that a judge handed down the sentence against 51-year-old Alex Bonilla on charges of kidnapping to inflict bodily harm, burglary while armed, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office said Bonilla broke into the victim’s home in July 2019, tied him up and mutilated his genitals with scissors. Then he took the dismembered penis back to his home across the street.

Investigators said Bonilla had caught his wife and the victim having sex in May 2019.

In addition to his sentence, Bonilla was ordered to pay more than $251,000, WKMG reported.