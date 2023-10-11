Warning: This video may contain graphic content that may disturb some viewers.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was sentenced after beating a shark to death with a hammer back in December 2022, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

Documents obtained by WESH showed Waddill was sentenced to 12 months probation, ordered to pay $336 in fines, on top of a $250 donation to the Brevard Zoo, and a take a shark fishing course.

A video from a restaurant in Indian Harbour Beach, taken on Dec. 20, 2022, went viral when it showed a man, Brian Waddill, dragging the animal on shore and through the water before beating the shark.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the man beat the shark on the head with a hammer.

WESH reported that the man was charged with possession of a prohibited species and failure to release the shark without unnecessary harm.