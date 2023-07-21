NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was accused of leading police on a chase that reached speeds of over 120 mph on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the chase ensued after deputies clocked Gary Lamar Miller, 22, going 117 mph on Interstate-75.

Deputies said they tried to pull over Miller’s SUV near Pine Ridge Road, but he allegedly sped away. He was accused of ignoring deputies’ lights and sirens, topping speeds of 120 mph before exiting the interstate at Immokalee Road.

The sheriff’s office said Miller continued to speed as he ran a red light and drove over a grassy area just north of Northbrooke Plaza Drive. The chase came to an end at the gated entrance to the Cypress Trace Community, according to the sheriff’s office.

On the drive to the Collier County Jail, Miller reportedly told a deputy that he “felt like he was in the video game Grand Theft Auto,” according to the Facebook post.

“This might have felt like a game to this individual, but in reality he put the lives of other motorists and our deputies at risk with his reckless driving and excessive speed,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “He will now be held accountable for his actions.”

Miller was charged with fleeing and eluding police, on top of traffic violations. Deputies later discovered Miller was driving on a learner’s permit at the time of the incident.