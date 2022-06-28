MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A south Florida man was arrested Friday after he reportedly robbed another man at gunpoint outside a Wendy’s who refused to buy him chicken nuggets.

WPLG reported police arrested 34-year-old John Earl Taylor on armed robbery/carjacking, fleeing/eluding police and driving with a suspended license charges.

According to Local 10, Taylor approached the victim outside a Wendy’s Thursday as he was getting out of his car and asked if he would buy him chicken nuggets. The victim reportedly told Taylor he couldn’t because he only had enough money for himself and went inside.

As the man was leaving the restaurant, Taylor came up to him again, except this time Taylor pointed a gun at the victim, WPLG reported.

Local 10 said Taylor demanded the man give him his keys and gold chain, which he did.

Taylor then reportedly drove off in the victim’s car. Detectives saw the victim’s car parked the next morning.

Taylor drove away in the car as more police started to arrive, according to WPLG. Police went after him and eventually caught him after he crashed the vehicle.

Taylor was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries before going to Metrowest Detention Center, Local 10 reported.