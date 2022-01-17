Florida man reunited with dog after tornado destroys home, traps dog in debris

IONA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) — A Florida man was reunited with his dog a tornado ripped through his home, flipping it and throwing his belongings across the property.

NBC affiliate WBBH reported Edward Murray of Iona said lost his dog Coco for seven hours after the pup was trapped in the home’s wreckage. For him, it was like losing a friend.

“We did find him,” Murray told WBBH. “We were all cheering. There was about 10 or so people in the house I was at, and when I got the call, we were all cheering. It was like I was at a football game.”

Coco didn’t seem worse for wear, having been seen playing around after his rescue.

As of this report, at least 30 mobile homes were destroyed in the area, with more than 100 having suffered damage in the neighborhood.

