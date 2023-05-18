TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was reportedly bitten by a shark while spearfishing in the Florida Keys on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said the 20-year-old man was reportedly bitten in the leg by the shark while spearfishing with two others off Marathon.

The man was brought ashore in a private boat to the Sunset Grille & Raw Bar and then airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami around 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The man’s condition was not immediately available.

No other details were available.