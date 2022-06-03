TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man got into a wreck with a FedEx truck after an intimate encounter gone wrong Thursday evening, according to officials.

WPLG reported that a man and woman were found naked in an SUV after getting into a head-on collision with the truck.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the woman was performing oral sex on the man while he drove the SUV, leading to the incident.

The two occupants of the FedEx truck suffered minor injuries. Rescue officials also said the SUV driver suffered injuries to the groin due to what happened during the crash.

WPLG reported that it is unsure if anyone will be charged.