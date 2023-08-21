ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A central Florida woman was recovering in the hospital after she was struck by lightning outside her home last week.

Aug. 15 started out like any other Tuesday, Lauro Soto told NBC affiliate WESH. His wife, 28-year-old Rebecca Soto, was gearing up for a concert in Tampa the next day.

“My wife was painting her nails and trying on outfits for a Beyoncé concert that she was going to attend with some friends the next day,” Lauro told WESH.

The evening took a turn while Rebecca was in the yard with their pup, Drake. Lauro described hearing the loudest thunder he’s ever experienced in his life before finding his wife face-down on the sidewalk, completely limp.

“As soon as I flipped her over, my first thought was that she was dead,” Lauro told WESH. “A couple of bystanders came by, who were riding bikes or just walking by, saw the frantic scene that was happening, stopped and were able to help me.”

Rebecca was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. According to a GoFundMe page, she suffered “burns [from] head to toe.”

The next day, Rebecca began responding to Lauro’s voice and squeezing his hand. Now, she is medically stable and is able to walk and talk.

Lauro and Rebecca Soto (WESH)

“I never thought that I would be smiling and laughing with my wife,” Lauro told WESH.

She may have survived the lightning strike, but she will need therapy and rehab to fully recover. According to the GoFundMe, the hospital that saved Rebecca’s life is considered out-of-network by their medical insurance company.

As Rebecca begins the long road to recovery, Lauro said that he is thankful they can be together and he will take nothing for granted.

“Every moment I get to spend with her, I will cherish that,” Lauro told WESH.

The odds of being struck by lightning during the average lifetime are one in 15,300, according to the National Weather Service.