Florida man rams deputy vehicles with car while being chased through two counties

Florida
Posted: / Updated:

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Martin County arrested a man Monday after a chase that lasted through two counties.

The sheriff’s office said video from the air showed Christian Ottinot using his car, deemed a “bad art experiment” by the authorities, as a ram against sheriff’s office vehicles in an attempt to escape the authorities.

Ottinot was a serial burglary suspect who assaulted a law enforcement officer before leading a high-speed chase through two counties, according to the sheriff’s office.

In the video, Ottinott is seen hitting a patrol vehicle before getting boxed in by the pursuing deputies. At that point, the suspect tried to run from officers before finally laying on the ground and surrendering to detectives.

Ottinot faces multiple charges including burglary, fleeing and eluding, and battery on a law enforcement officer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss