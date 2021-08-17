Florida man rams deputy vehicles with car while being chased through two counties

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Martin County arrested a man Monday after a chase that lasted through two counties.

The sheriff’s office said video from the air showed Christian Ottinot using his car, deemed a “bad art experiment” by the authorities, as a ram against sheriff’s office vehicles in an attempt to escape the authorities.

Ottinot was a serial burglary suspect who assaulted a law enforcement officer before leading a high-speed chase through two counties, according to the sheriff’s office.

In the video, Ottinott is seen hitting a patrol vehicle before getting boxed in by the pursuing deputies. At that point, the suspect tried to run from officers before finally laying on the ground and surrendering to detectives.

Ottinot faces multiple charges including burglary, fleeing and eluding, and battery on a law enforcement officer