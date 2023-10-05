TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is behind bars after assaulting a man in a wheelchair at a McDonald’s, NBC affiliate WBBH reported.

Video shows the man spitting and punching the man, along with a drink being thrown at him.

According to an arrest report, 22-year-old Andrew Childers was booked into a Lee County jail early Wednesday morning for abuse on a disabled adult.

WBBH said the dispute began when the man in the wheelchair began screaming at the manager and calling her names.

Childers is the manager’s son and claimed he was simply standing up for his mom.

WBBH also reported that the man in the wheelchair was causing a scene and was asked to leave.

An altercation then arose between the man in the wheelchair and Childers, when it turned physical.

Childers is seen attacking the customer as the manager attempts to de-escalate the situation.

Deputies arrested Childers two days after the incident in North Fort Myers.

Childers is being held on a $5,000 bond, according to arrest records.