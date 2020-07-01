Florida man pulls gun on black homeowner amid racist rant, claims to be member of HCSO SWAT team

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – A Florida man has been arrested after authorities say he used racial slurs while pulling a gun on a Black homeowner in Miami-Dade earlier this month.

The state attorney’s office said Dwayne Wynn was across the street from his house in unincorporated Miami-Dade when Joseph Max Fucheck, 58, put a real estate card in his mailbox and drove off.

After Wynn retrieved the card from his mailbox, Fucheck returned, jumped out of his car and began a profanity-laced rant, authorities said.

At one point, Fucheck pulled out a gun and pointed it at Wynn, demanding he return the card, officials said.

In the video, Fucheck claims he was the head of the SWAT team in Hillsborough County. We reached out to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson who says “someone who has a long criminal record would not be employed by HCSO.”

Fucheck can be heard on the video using racist slurs and claiming “this is why you people get shot” before eventually driving away, authorities said.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement obtained by WTVJ.

“It is sad that racism can turn the most mundane act into a confrontation with potentially violent overtones, All Mr. Wynn wanted to do was go into his mailbox for his mail. Suddenly, as the video shows, Mr. Fucheck accosted him with a barrage of ugly statements and racial slurs. This incident was about much, much more than the obnoxious behavior of an irate man arming himself and screaming at someone he did not know and had no reason to fear.”

Fucheck was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm with prejudice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s being charged under the state’s hate crime law.