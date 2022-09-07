TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A North Fort Myers man was arrested after he pulled a three-foot-long sword on Lee County deputies during a traffic stop, according to reports.

NBC affiliate WBBH reported that 34-year-old Randy Austerman, of North Fort Myers, was stopped by deputies as his parked Nissan Altima partially blocked a bicycle lane. As deputies approached, they found Austerman reclined in the driver’s seat.

When deputies asked Austerman to step out of his vehicle, he reached towards the center console and pulled out a three-foot steel sword, the news outlet reported. Deputies immediately backed off as Austerman attached a metal dragon-shaped handle to the base of the blade.

The deputies tried to use their tasers but were unsuccessful in stopping Austerman, who began to stick the sword out of his windows at the deputies. Austerman was eventually incapacitated as he tried to flee through the vehicle’s passenger side door.

Following his arrest, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana, and a glass pipe in Austerman’s car, WBBH reported.

Austerman was charged with resisting an officer, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession, and false ID given to a law enforcement officer.