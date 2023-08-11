COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man allegedly posed as a vet and did surgery on a pregnant dog that went on to die, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Osvaldo Sanchez, 61, allegedly performed “illicit surgery” on a pregnant 6-year-old Chihuahua in May for $600, deputies said.

Sanchez was reportedly introduced to the dog owners as a vet, and the owners contacted him when the dog was having trouble giving birth, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sanchez allegedly went to their home and performed a C-section on the dog in his converted ambulance, deputies said. He reportedly removed a stillborn puppy.

The dog was subsequently taken to a pet hospital and an ultrasound showed the surgical wound was closed with a string and not standard material, the sheriff’s office said.

The dog became sick from an infection due to the surgery, and eventually died, according to the sheriff’s office. The clinic told the owners that C-sections aren’t uncommon on dogs, and had it been performed by an actual vet, the dog likely would’ve survived.

“Pets’ lives are at risk if unlicensed individuals perform surgery, prescribe medication and claim to provide needed care,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a statement. “Such individuals who believe they can operate outside the law will be arrested and held accountable — our dedicated detectives will see to it.”

Deputies said Sanchez was a licensed dog groomer, but not a licensed veterinarian.

Sanchez was charged with animal abuse and practicing veterinary medicine without a license, deputies said.