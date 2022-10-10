VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Venice police said they arrested a man who posed as a licensed contractor and charged an elderly person $47,000 to fix their roof.

Police said team members saw 36-year-old Eric Ziko’s truck parked outside a home in Venice.

When they stopped to ask questions, Ziko told them he was a licensed roofing contractor. He said he entered into a contract to replace the roof of an elderly person’s mobile home for $47,000.

Investigators said the elderly person gave Ziko a 50% deposit. They are working to recover those funds.

“We have been working pro-actively 7-days a week to combat bad actors with intentions of taking advantage of the good people of Venice,” the police department posted on Facebook.

Investigators and the code enforcement said Ziko was arrested for unlicensed contracting.

Anyone who has entered a contract with E and Z US Roofing should report the matter to their local law enforcement agency.