TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was sentenced to 80 years in federal prison after he was found guilty of posing as a federal agent to collect child sex abuse materials.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, 52-year-old Eddie Joe Oglesby, Jr., of Fort McCoy, created an “elaborate false identity” which he used to impersonate a federal agent.

Officials say Oglesby used that false identity to coerce underaged victims to make and send him child sex abuse material via the internet.

If the victims refused to comply, authorities said Oglesby would threaten to have them arrested, imprisoned, institutionalized, or killed.

During an FBI search of Oglesby’s Marion County home on Sept. 27, 2021, agents found Oglesby with an underaged female runaway. A search of Oglesby’s cellphone also showed him logged into multiple social media applications under both his real and false identities.

Agents ultimately uncovered 473 pages of messages between Oglesby and one of the victims on his phone.

Less than a month later, on Oct. 14, 2022, a federal jury found Oglesby guilty.

“This case exemplifies the commitment of the FBI and our law enforcement partners to identify and locate abusers who prey on our children,” said Special Agent in Charge Sherri E. Onks for the Jacksonville Division. “The crimes committed by this predator are inexcusable and we will stop at nothing to thwart criminals like him from taking advantage of innocent youth.”