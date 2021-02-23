Florida man points gun at neighbor for flying Biden flag, commands dog to ‘kill’ deputies

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Fort Myers man was arrested after getting upset that his neighbor was flying a “Biden flag,” officials said.

Edward Lacourse, 75, was arrested on Monday night and faces an aggravated assault with a weapon charge, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to NBC affiliate WBBH, neighbors told deputies that Lacourse was upset about a “Biden Flag” on their property and started verbally assaulting them.

The victims said they had never had a conversation with Lacourse in the 18 years that they have lived there.

Following the dispute, deputies arrived and knocked on Lacourse’s door. He opened his door and commanded his collie mix dog to “kill,” deputies said.

Deputies found the shotgun Lacourse used to point at his neighbor with a round in the chamber and three rounds in the tube.

Lacourse was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.