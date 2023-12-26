Video above: Teen brothers get into gunfight over presents on Christmas Eve in Largo, sister killed, sheriff says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man who was allegedly playing with a gun on Christmas was arrested after he pulled the trigger and hit a child, according to a report.

At a Christmas gathering Monday night, Diego Uriel Diaz Martinez, 41, allegedly asked to hold a gun because he was considering buying one of his own, according to WBBH in Fort Myers.

The report said the owner got the gun out of the safe and told Martinez there was a magazine in the gun, but it wasn’t loaded.

Martinez was reportedly holding the gun, and a child, when he cocked back the gun and pulled the trigger, sending a bullet through a wall and hitting another child in the living room, according to WBBH.

The child was reportedly shot in the leg and taken to a hospital.

Martinez was charged with shooting into a building, child neglect, and using a gun under the influence, according to the report.