Florida man pays 36 families’ utility bills for the holidays

Florida

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – The season of giving is here and one Florida man is doing his part to help families keep their power on for the holidays.

Michael Esmond who owns Gulf Breeze Pools and Spa says he paid off the utility bills for 36-families in Gulf Breeze when he found at they were at risk of having their power turned off.

“I was hoping I could set a standard for companies that are about the size of mine where, you know, we’re not… but we can still do something and give something back,” Esmond said.

Esmond says he spent $4,600 making their holidays a little less stressful.

Instead of receiving late notices– the families received cards notifying the 36 households of Esmond’s act of kindness.

The cards read:

“It is our honor and privilege to inform you that your past due utility bill has been paid by Gulf Breeze Pools & Spas. You can rest earlier this holiday season knowing you have one less bill to pay. On behalf of Gulf Breeze Pools & Spas we here at the City of Gulf Breeze would like to wish you and your family a happy holiday season.”

Esmond hopes his generosity this Christmas will inspire other people to do good as well.

