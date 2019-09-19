LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Florida man overcomes tragic accident to earn nickname ‘Goat Guy’

Florida
Posted: / Updated:

(WBBH/NBC NEWS) – Todd Wright has two children that happen to be goats.

He didn’t plan to have goat kids. But a few years back, he was in a traumatic motorcycle crash that left him with a brain injury.

“I had other plans,” said Wright. “Then I met Cory Mushrooms, and it all changed.”

Cory Mushrooms is one of the goats. Her sister – and Wright’s other goat – is Ellie. He’s had the two since they were babies

“I got Ellie so Cory Mushrooms could have a friend so she could stay outside at night and not be scared and lonely,” Wright said.

Wright said they act like toddlers. He said they make a mess when they are seeking his attention.

Wright takes his goats all around Lee County and said the feedback from the community is overwhelmingly positive for the most part.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss