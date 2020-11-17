Florida man on LSD charged with tackling guard at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida man who admitted to being on LSD was arrested after authorities said he tackled a security guard at Walt Disney World in Florida.

James Arvid is pleading not guilty to a charge of battery on a uniformed security guard, and he’s asked for a jury trial.

An arrest report says Arvid tackled the uniformed guard from behind and put him into a headlock while the guard was making his rounds at Animal Kingdom last month.

Park guests pulled Arvid off the guard, who had managed to radio for help. The guard was treated for a scraped elbow.

