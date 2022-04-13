ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man accused of trying to kidnap a boy on his way to school in Orlando bonded out of jail on Wednesday before he was expected to face a judge.

According to WESH 2 News, Vinh Nguyen, 37, was arrested Tuesday on charges of false imprisonment, luring of a child, and battery.

Video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office showed Nguyen stopping a boy walking to Azalea Park Elementary and grabbing the victim by the head before the two walked out of the frame together.

Investigators said Nguyen pinched the boy’s cheeks, told him he was cute, then offered him a ride to school.

Investigators said the boy refused and reported it to school staff.

During questioning, Nguyen allegedly said he said he’d seen the child walking several times and admitted he called him cute and did ask him to get in his car, the report added.

Nguyen told deputies he only planned to drive the boy to school, nothing else, and that he didn’t think he did anything wrong.

The investigation remains ongoing.