GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man took home more than just groceries from his Publix run.

On Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announced Daniel Spangler, of Gainesville, claimed a $1 million prize from a lottery ticket sold at a Publix supermarket located at 14130 West Newberry Road in Newberry.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket. Spangler chose to take home his winnings as a $795,000 lump sum.

The $20 scratch-off ticket was part of the Gold Rush Limited game, which features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

The Florida Lottery says scratch-off games account for 72% of all tickets sold.