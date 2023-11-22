Related video: Smell leads officials to storage unit where missing Florida mom was found shot: deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The estranged husband of a Florida woman found dead in a storage unit has been charged in connection to her death.

On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office secured an arrest warrant for Cory Hill on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

A missing mother of four named Shakeira Rucker, 37, was found dead on Nov. 18. Investigators believe she was shot and then moved to a storage unit in Apopka, where her body was discovered, the warrant stated. Detectives found a spent bullet casing in Rucker’s hair.

Officials released new evidence from Nov. 12, the day Rucker went missing. Surveillance camera footage showed Hill arrive at the storage facility that morning with a person believed to be Rucker in the passenger seat, according to WESH. The video reportedly showed him leaving, 20 minutes later, with no one else in the vehicle.

Investigators believe that Hill “attempted to conceal the body haphazardly” inside of the storage unit “by placing two tires in front of the body,” according to the warrant.

Recently-released documents detail what happened before Rucker’s death.

“Rucker had recently discovered her estranged husband had been in a romantic relationship and living with another female,” the warrant stated. “Rucker and the paramour learned they had both been deceived by Hill.”

Hill is accused of attempting to murder the “paramour” on the same day Rucker was last heard from, according to WESH. He remained in custody at the Orange County Jail on Wednesday in connection to that shooting.