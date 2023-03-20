FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man went missing after a boat trip with his stepfather went wrong Sunday afternoon.

Fort Myers police said Pedro Pablo Ramirez, 40, and his stepfather launched a 16-foot boat from the Davis Boat Ramp in Fort Myers Shores.

However, things turned dangerous at about 4:45 p.m. when waves overwhelmed their vessel east of the Edison Bridge.

Another boat managed to pull Ramirez’s stepfather from the water, but the 40-year-old disappeared.

This incident took place just a day after two men disappeared after an incident on Lake Eloise in Polk County.

As of this report, officers are still looking for Ramirez. If you know anything, call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700.