Florida man looking for auto parts store gets directions to jail

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (AP) – A 63-year-old Florida man seeking directions to an auto parts store instead found himself in jail.
Deputies say Juan Zamora flashed his headlights at a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy’s squad car on Saturday night. The deputy stopped and Zamora asked how to get to the auto parts store.
The deputy smelled alcohol and noticed that Zamora seemed to be impaired. He failed a field sobriety test and initially refused a breath test, saying “You didn’t pull me over, I pulled you over.”
He tested over the legal limit to drive and was arrested on DUI charges.
