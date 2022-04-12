POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The Broward State Attorney’s Office filed hate crime charges against three people after they were accused of beating a man because of his sexual orientation.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrested Inna Makarenko, 44, Yevhen Makarenko, 43 and Oleh Makarenko, 21, on March 10.

Deputies said they severely beat a 31-year-old victim, who is remaining anonymous, based on his sexual orientation. The attack left the man permanently blind, along with other serious injuries.

They are charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery during the burglary of a dwelling, and kidnapping. All three charges are being filed as hate crimes. The maximum sentence for each charge is life in prison.

A fourth person, Vladyslav Makarenko, 25, was transferred to Broward County from Alabama. His case is still being reviewed and no charges have been filed.

All four are being held in the Broward County jail system without bail.