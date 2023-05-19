BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A south Florida man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a multi-county chase in a stolen fire truck on Thursday.

Miami Fire Rescue crews were conducting a training exercise in North Miami Beach at around 6:30 p.m. when one of their trucks drove off. Police identified the man inside as Lekambrick Hanna, 31, of Miami, NBC affiliate WPTV reports.

The truck struck an Opa Locka police cruiser, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ. No one was inside the car at the time of the crash.

A chase ensued as the fire truck continued north onto I-95, passing through Broward County. Police ended the pursuit on the Florida Turnpike near Boynton Beach at around 9 p.m.

Traffic camera video obtained by WTVJ shows Hanna surrendering to police along the side of the road with his hands up. Police took him into custody without incident.

Hanna was booked into the Palm Beach County jail, where he is being held on a $7,500 bond. He was charged with grand theft of emergency medical equipment.

Several agencies were involved in the pursuit, including the Broward and Palm Beach County sheriff’s offices, Miami-Dade police, Opa Locka police and the Florida Highway Patrol.