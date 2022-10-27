MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was accused of a series of crimes that reportedly ended with him leading police on a chase down I-95 on a stolen scooter.

According to a NBC Miami report, an arrest report said Roberto Duggans, 30, approached a woman riding a motorized scooter to work on Wednesday morning.

Duggans reportedly told the woman to get off the bike, or he would hurt her. She told police that when she remained silent, Duggans came closer and whispered, asking her if she knew English. Police said she pushed him away and he tried to hit her on the head, but she was wearing a helmet.

Police said Duggans stole the scooter and drove off, hitting a car in the process. Duggans allegedly stole laundry detergent from CVS minutes later.

Duggans was spotted by an officer later that day, according to NBC Miami. Police said he drove onto the sidewalk and eventually made his way onto I-95.

Police said Duggans was arrested about eight miles from where officers found him earlier that evening.

According to NBC Miami, the woman later identified Duggans as the person who stole her scooter. Police later found that 30-year-old Duggans was never issued a driver’s license.

Duggans was booked into a Miami-Dade jail and charged with robbery/carjacking, fleeing and eluding police, no valid driver’s license, and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.