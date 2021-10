TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – A Florida man who went viral for trapping an unwanted gator in a trash can has posted a new video of him wrangling a neighborhood snake, armed with only a broom, his hands and a towel.

Eugene Bozzi posted the video on Saturday to his Instagram, @norfphilly_geno, saying in another post that the safe was “safe, but a little crazy.”

In Sept., Bozzi was able to trap a six-foot alligator with a trash can and maneuvered it down an embankment to a retention pond.