Florida man known as Tarzan wanted in connection with stolen truck with Road Runner, Jesus decals: deputies

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida deputies say they’re trying to identify a man who goes by the name of Tarzan in connection with a stolen truck out of Volusia County.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted several photos of the man on Facebook Friday morning asking people to help identify him.

According to the post, the truck was stolen from a trailer park in DeBary. “Tarzan” was seen driving it after it was stolen, deputies say.

The truck is described as a 2008 Toyota Tacoma with Florida license tag Y693AI. Deputies added that the truck has decals of Road Runner and Jesus on the side windows.

The sheriff’s office joked that if anyone sees Tarzan “swing by” or knows who he is, they should call detectives at (383) 248-1777.