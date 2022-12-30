NOCATEE, Fla. (WLFA) — A Florida man and a child died Friday after a shooting in Nocatee, authorities said.

Jacksonville TV station WJXT reported that St. Johns County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting at a home Friday afternoon.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found shot at the home, a man and a child. The child was critically injured while the man was already dead at the scene.

At the time, deputies believed the incident was an attempted murder-suicide.

The child was taken to a hospital where they later died.