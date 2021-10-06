Florida man killed fiancée, left body in Walmart parking lot, police say

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is accused of killing his 67-year-old fiancée and driving her body to a Walmart parking lot and leaving it inside his truck.

People who saw the woman inside the truck on Tuesday morning called 911.

Sebastian police officers found the body of Jeanine Bishop and later questioned 56-year-old Michael Despres.

A news release says he made “cryptic” comments about Bishop’s whereabouts while speaking to officers.

As detectives questioned Despres, he confessed to killing Bishop and then “staging” her body in the truck. He is facing a premeditated first-degree murder charge