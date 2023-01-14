ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Central Florida deputies have arrested a man accused of killing a father in front of his family at a birthday party.

Last week, Orange County deputies responded to a shooting at the Plaza at Millennium condos, which is near the Mall at Millenia south of Orlando.

According to a WESH report, the victim – who deputies identified as Carlos Moreno – was walking home from a convenience store when he realized he was being followed. Deputies said Moreno was concerned because his entire family was gathered in a first floor apartment for his wife’s birthday party, including his children.

The arrest report said Moreno ran inside, grabbed a manchette, and ran back out. Some family members followed him to see what was going on.

Deputies said that was when the man following him – identified as Jaivien Elliott, 19 – allegedly shot him in the head twice.

Elliott allegedly searched Moreno’s pockets once he was on the ground. Deputies said he stole Moreno’s wallet and car keys before running off.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Elliott was spotted on surveillance video and was recognized by their gang unit.

He was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Orange County Jail on the following charges:

– First degree murder

– Possession of a firearm by a convicted delinquent

– Conspiracy to commit a felony with a firearm while wearing a mask

– Robbery with a firearm while wearing a mask