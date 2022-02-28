Florida man killed by woman who had protective order against him, deputies say

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Maryland say a Florida man was shot and killed by a woman on Sunday.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Penn Shop Road in Green Valley, Maryland, for a reported shooting.

Inside the home, deputies found 52-year-old Danny Ray Sidders, of Orlando, dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials say a domestic dispute took place between Sidders and a woman inside the home and as a result, the woman shot and killed Sidders.

Deputies say the woman has been cooperative and that she had a protective order issued against Sidders.

Officials say no charges have been filed against the woman at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss