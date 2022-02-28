Florida man killed by woman who had protective order against him, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Maryland say a Florida man was shot and killed by a woman on Sunday.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Penn Shop Road in Green Valley, Maryland, for a reported shooting.

Inside the home, deputies found 52-year-old Danny Ray Sidders, of Orlando, dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials say a domestic dispute took place between Sidders and a woman inside the home and as a result, the woman shot and killed Sidders.

Deputies say the woman has been cooperative and that she had a protective order issued against Sidders.

Officials say no charges have been filed against the woman at this time.