TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested last week after kidnapping six teenagers and leading a high-speed chase, deputies said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said on July 13, a deputy spotted a freshly damaged SUV driving in the wrong direction on Northeast Jacksonville Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jeremiah Lewis, 19, had been driving a stolen car that he took from his grandmother.

As the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, Lewis made a U-turn and sped off.

The sheriff’s office said during the pursuit, the 19-year-old suspect crashed into a light pole and a stop sign.

Dashcam video captured the chase, showing sparks flying from the vehicle as it fled. A backseat passenger was also seen trying to open the door before the car continued to flee the deputy.

According to deputies, the door was opened by one of six teenagers who was trying to escape the vehicle.

“The investigation revealed that Lewis had six juvenile passengers in the vehicle; their ages ranged from 12 years old to 16 years old,” the sheriff’s office said. “The juveniles collectively told deputies they were desperately trying to get Lewis to stop, but he refused. He also refused to allow them to get out of the vehicle, which is why they were trying to open the door during the pursuit to escape.”

Deputies said the suspect did not have permission to take the children from their homes.

Eventually, Lewis’ vehicle was stopped on Northeast 32nd Avenue with a precision immobilization technique (P.I.T.) maneuver.

Deputies said the suspect tried to run away, but he was arrested shortly after leaving the vehicle.

After being placed in a patrol car, one of the children’s mothers confronted him and said he put all of them in danger.

“It ain’t going to be easy to get out of Marion,” she said. “You’re in the wrong county.”

Lewis was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude with injury or damage, false imprisonment of a child under 13 years of age, five counts of false imprisonment, six counts of child abuse, five counts of interference with child custody, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, resisting an officer without violence, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.