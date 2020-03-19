Florida man jailed twice in 2 days for impersonating cop

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images Premium for WFLA ONLY

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is in jail for impersonating a law enforcement officer just days after he was jailed on the same charge.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley said in a Facebook post that 60-year-old LeRoy Stotelmyer was arrested March 11 after investigators got a tip from a toll bridge attendant.

The attendant says Stotelmyer flashed a law enforcement badge to cross the bridge without paying the $2 toll.

Staly says Stotelmyer is charged with felony violation of pre-trial release and impersonating an officer. He’s being held without bond. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Bucs betting odds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs betting odds"

School year could be extended

Thumbnail for the video titled "School year could be extended"

Clearwater beaches closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater beaches closing"

President Trump addresses gathering on beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump addresses gathering on beaches"

Free Drive-through Coronavirus Testing in the Tampa Bay Area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Drive-through Coronavirus Testing in the Tampa Bay Area"

Cars line up for coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cars line up for coronavirus testing"

Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20"

Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20"

Max Lachowecki, a defender for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, shares his story to and from and to the team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Max Lachowecki, a defender for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, shares his story to and from and to the team"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss