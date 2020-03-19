Florida man jailed twice in 2 days for impersonating cop

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is in jail for impersonating a law enforcement officer just days after he was jailed on the same charge.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley said in a Facebook post that 60-year-old LeRoy Stotelmyer was arrested March 11 after investigators got a tip from a toll bridge attendant.

The attendant says Stotelmyer flashed a law enforcement badge to cross the bridge without paying the $2 toll.

Staly says Stotelmyer is charged with felony violation of pre-trial release and impersonating an officer. He’s being held without bond. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.