TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man had a close encounter with a bear that resulted in a head injury and a lost dog in Longwood.

On Tuesday around 10 p.m., the Seminole County man was walking his dog in a neighborhood near a heavily wooded area.

A witness called 911 and reported seeing the man walking the dog when she spotted a bear with a cub. She said the bear seemed “provoked” by the dog barking.

The witness told authorities she heard the dog scream in terror, possibly from an injury from the bear, before running away.

She also reported that the man was lying on the ground, bleeding from the back of the head.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the injury appeared to be blunt comparable to falling on the pavement, as “no laceration which would have occurred by the bear’s claw.”

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. A police report stated that during the incident, the man could not remember his name or date of birth.

The dog has not yet been found.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took over the investigation.