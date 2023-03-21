PALM BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was indicted in the murder of his mother’s fiancé, according to officials.

The State Attorney’s Office for the 18th Judicial Circuit said a Brevard County grand jury indicted Thomas Pastor Jr., 24, on first-degree murder for the death of 48-year-old Michael Akerbeg.’

“The Grand Jury heard testimony from the Brevard Medical Examiner, a Palm Bay Police detective and crime scene investigator before returning with the indictment,” a release from the state attorney’s office said.

Officials said that on Feb. 11 Palm Bay police responded a shooting at a home on Cromey Road, where they found Akerberg unconscious and suffering from multiple gun wounds.

He would later be pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators said Akerberg was the fiancé of Pastor’s mother and was supposed to be moving into their family home.

However, Pastor shot Akerberg during an argument, according to police. Officials said after shooting Akerberg the first time, Pastor then chased the wounded man into a neighbor’s yard and shot him again before running off.

Police said Pastor later surrendered himself into their custody at a family member’s home in West Melbourne.

A date for Pastor’s murder trial has not been set yet.